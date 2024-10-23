Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.95. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1,009,831 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
