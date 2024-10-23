Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.95. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1,009,831 shares.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

