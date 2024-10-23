EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $737.82 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $737.82 million and approximately $50.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,603,906 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

