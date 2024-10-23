Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Raised to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 757,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

