Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
