Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.