Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. 312,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

