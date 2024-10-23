Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Acquired Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC). In a filing disclosed on October 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ellington Financial stock on September 30th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 8/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 8/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 8/14/2024.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

