Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Tesla by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 41,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $695.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

