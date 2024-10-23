Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

