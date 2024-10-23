EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.330-8.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.73.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.21. 355,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $155.14 and a one year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

