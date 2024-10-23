Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance
Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.49.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares
In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
