Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 165,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 481,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,439. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
