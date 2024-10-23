Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $136.09. 26,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,042. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
