Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,621 Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.47. 542,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,228. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

