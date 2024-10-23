Dupree Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dupree Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

DHI opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

