Drift Price Up 27.8% This Week (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Drift token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. Drift has a market cap of $147.60 million and $25.40 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Drift Token Profile

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,785,134 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 259,785,135.386587 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.53381439 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $29,598,257.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars.

