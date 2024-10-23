Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $121.58. Approximately 432,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 631,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.