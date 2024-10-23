dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.53 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $12,500.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00102956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9957604 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,845.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.