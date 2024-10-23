Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $181.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,966 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

