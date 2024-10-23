Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s 8th Largest Position

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 6.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

