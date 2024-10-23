Creditcoin Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $150.06 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000489 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

