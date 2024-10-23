Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. 2,164,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,379,915. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

