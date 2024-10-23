Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,535,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 518,152 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

