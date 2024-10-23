Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447,091 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,567 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966,911,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,320,201,877.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966,911,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,320,201,877.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,863,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,830,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 10,331,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,657,164. The firm has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

