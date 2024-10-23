Courier Capital LLC Acquires 7,875 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000.

IJJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

