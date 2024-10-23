Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for approximately 2.0% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 197.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,084. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $138.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

