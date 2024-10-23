Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 239,308 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

