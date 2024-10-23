Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 582 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Hershey were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hershey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 23.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after buying an additional 147,215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $181.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

