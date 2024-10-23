Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

CORZ opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

