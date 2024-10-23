Compound Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $381.97 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $43.47 or 0.00065602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,548 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,548.46107646 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.5185299 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $21,660,703.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

