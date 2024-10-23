Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 25,278 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

