Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.