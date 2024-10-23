Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,651 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $588,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.