Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,442,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 12.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 67.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 69,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

