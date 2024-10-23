CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 9,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 2,535.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.93% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading

