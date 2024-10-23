Citigroup Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $158.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

TFII stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,998. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

