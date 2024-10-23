Chris Bulman Inc Has $698,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Chris Bulman Inc trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

