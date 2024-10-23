Chris Bulman Inc Acquires 876 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $791.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.