Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 155.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,138,627 shares of company stock worth $827,147,620. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,798,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

