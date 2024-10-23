CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.43.

CGON has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of CGON opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,683.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

