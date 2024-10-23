Catizen (CATI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $114.51 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Catizen token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and $114.51 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.44667502 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $138,235,384.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

