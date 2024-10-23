CashBackPro (CBP) Tops One Day Volume of $40,770.10

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $7.08 million and $40,770.10 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,618.26 or 1.00378867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007509 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00064520 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.09489108 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $21,125.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.