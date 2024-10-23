Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 14.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.32 and last traded at C$6.90. 4,944,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 2,055,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$140,253.67. Also, Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

