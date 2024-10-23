Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$171.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

CNR traded up C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$157.16. 711,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,278. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.16 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.40.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Insiders acquired a total of 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

