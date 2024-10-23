Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.49) and last traded at GBX 1,223 ($15.88), with a volume of 3329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,223 ($15.88).
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 898.95. The firm has a market cap of £246.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,785.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
