Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) versus Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Critical Contrast

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 0.57% 6.48% 2.36% Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $441.26 million 0.35 $580,000.00 $0.06 26.67 Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A $0.78 284.91

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions. Brilliant Earth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliant Earth Group and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hermès International Société en commandite par actions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Hermès International Société en commandite par actions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

