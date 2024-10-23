Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 95,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 527,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Bradda Head Lithium Trading Down 8.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a market cap of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32.
Bradda Head Lithium Company Profile
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
