BORA (BORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million

BORA (BORA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One BORA token can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $101.32 million and $1.67 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BORA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BORA Token Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is borachain.io.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

