BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.
BOK Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $114.93.
BOK Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
