BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $114.93.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

