BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

