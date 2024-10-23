BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.70 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,101.70 or 1.00010596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006435 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998313 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

